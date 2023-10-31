Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in a battle to sign top WWE team? Potential tension explored

Brand wars are back on in WWE, at least to some extent. Triple H recently announced that both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have their own set of General Managers. Adam Pearce runs the red brand, while Nick Aldis controls SmackDown.

While the two seemed friendly initially, tension has been regularly building between them. Aldis, in particular, has taken shots at the red brand. Now, following Monday Night RAW, there may even be more of a wedge driven between them thanks to a debuting tag team and a female star.

Diamond Mine made its collective debut on WWE's main roster last night. The Creed Brothers battled Alpha Academy, and Ivy Nile was ringside for the match. Following their major victory, both RAW and SmackDown are likely hoping to land their services.

This was referenced by commentary and by Matt Camp on RAW Talk. It was implied that both brands will look to attain the services of the tremendous duo. Their profiles are still listed under the NXT banner on WWE's official website, furthering the notion that they aren't officially part of the red brand yet.

This means that both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be scrambling to sign three of the most talented athletes in wrestling. Whichever brand manages to sign the trio may receive a significant boost.

There's another major free agent who could cause tension among top WWE brass

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile aren't the only stars who could lead to tension among the General Managers of WWE. Former All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill may be creating issues behind the scenes already.

Jade is a former TBS Champion who recently moved to the biggest pro wrestling company on Earth. She has appeared on television several times, typically alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Adam Pearce.

For now, she is yet to commit to a brand. Jade has teased joining NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, with each boss likely gunning to win her services for their brand. Her star power would be a major boost to any show.

Regardless of whether either Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce will admit it or not, both men surely want the bragging rights of winning Jade's contract. From there, they can produce major matches that could very well make their brand the number one in WWE and in the entire pro wrestling world.

