Adam Pearce to punish Judgment Day members for breaking long-standing WWE rule? Exploring potential announcement

The Judgment Day is mourning at present following Carlito's WWE exit. Meanwhile, the bad news could keep coming for the group if Adam Pearce decides to step in and punish the group for their lack of title defenses.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan haven't defended their Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW since they won them back in April. The only title defense that the two women have is from NXT the following day, which means it has been six weeks since their last defense.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Originally, Liv Morgan was granted time away from the company to film a new movie in Japan. However, she has been back for several weeks now, but has spent her time trying to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match rather than defending the title she already has.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Morgan isn't the only one at fault here; Dominik Mysterio is edging closer to the 30 days that WWE made as a rule back in 2013, since he last defended his title at Backlash on May 10th.

Mysterio isn't scheduled to defend his title at Money in the Bank, which means if he doesn't put the title on the line on RAW next week, then he will also have exceeded the 30 days.

WWE needs to push The Judgment Day to defend their titles more

WWE has a lot of championships on the main roster at present, and a lot of Premium Live Events coming up. Night of Champions at the end of the month should see many titles defended, but the company should be sticking to the rule that it created.

Expand Tweet

Whilst feuding with Daniel Bryan back in 2013, Triple H made it clear that Bryan couldn't be champion if he couldn't defend the title every 30 days. This was the reason to strip him of the World Championship, which should have continued over the last decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More