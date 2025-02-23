Adam Pearce to punish two WWE stars on Nick Aldis’ orders after their actions on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

WWE SmackDown this week was scheduled to feature a massive singles match between Liv Morgan and Naomi. However, members of The Judgment Day attacked one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions beforehand, resulting in Nick Aldis kicking both of them from the arena.

Aldis can now order Adam Pearce to punish Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez by taking away their Women's Tag Team title opportunity on the upcoming episode of RAW. Last week's episode of SmackDown featured a massive update on the Jade Cargill situation, revealing that Morgan and Rodriguez were exiting the parking lot when the Storm was being taken into the ambulance.

Bianca Belair and Naomi launched an attack on Morgan on RAW, assuming that she and her partner Raquel Rodriguez were the ones to take Jade Cargill out of action. Additionally, Adam Pearce confirmed a huge tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

However, if the duo of Morgan and Rodriguez continues to cause chaos wherever they go, the General Managers might have to take action to assert control over their respective teams. With Nick Aldis frustrated by The Judgment Day's actions on SmackDown, he may take action against the duo.

Aldis might ask Adam Pearce to cancel the upcoming Women's Tag Team Championship match, which could potentially build some tension between both teams before WrestleMania.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

The Rock's return reportedly made major changes to WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown also featured the return of The Final Boss, which appeared to be a sudden shift for the show. The Rock had two significant reasons for his comeback, but ended up making changes to the card of the show, reportedly scrapping a few matches.

While the matches weren't scrapped, major changes were made to them. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi was one of them, which turned into a brawl to save time for The Final Boss.

The Rock is set to return once more at Elimination Chamber next week. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the star next.

