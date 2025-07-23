Adam Pearce to remove two WWE legends from RAW following recent developments with them? Possibility explored

Adam Pearce has been doing an incredible job managing the chaos on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. However, some things have still continued to be a nagging problem for him on the red brand. Therefore, Pearce might take matters into his own hands and make a major decision on the upcoming episode of The Red Brand that may leave fans stunned.The RAW General Manager might remove The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) from the Monday night show. The legendary duo is regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE, having won the Tag Titles 12 times. However, this week, Woods and Kingston failed to become the Number One Contender for the World Tag Team Championship on RAW.They were seen whining and complaining backstage, being frustrated after their loss. This is a good possibility that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could approach Adam Pearce for another title opportunity. The New Day has been involved in a bitter clash with the RAW General Manager for the past few weeks. They have become a nagging problem for the WWE official.As a result, a frustrated Pearce might refuse to grant them any more opportunities and would rather suggest that the duo try their luck on SmackDown. He could decide to send Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to The Blue Brand due to their failures. Unable to stand Adam Pearce anymore, The New Day might also leave Monday Night RAW for good.The legendary duo has been wandering directionless on The Red Brand for months. Therefore, a move to SmackDown could breathe new life into their careers in the Stamford-based promotion.Adam Pearce to trade for a tag team from SmackDown?If Adam Pearce decides to move The New Day to SmackDown, it could open up an opportunity for him to trade for another tag team in return. Currently, the RAW tag team division lacks a babyface team to carry the division. Therefore, Pearce could ask Nick Aldis to send a SmackDown tag team to The Red Brand.The RAW GM could pitch for Fraxiom to be moved to Monday nights in return for The New Day. Fraxiom has been one of the most successful tag teams in WWE over the past year. However, the duo has struggled to stay in the spotlight since making their main roster debut.Therefore, Nathan Frazer and Axiom could move to RAW, which could change their career trajectory. Adam Pearce could put them in a feud against The Judgment Day, building a match for any upcoming premium live event. The addition of Fraxiom could breathe new life into the RAW tag team division, which has been underwhelming in recent months.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the tag team division on both brands.