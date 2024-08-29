Adam Pearce to strip top WWE champions; The Wyatt Sicks win top title? 3 directions for The Judgment Day as World Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have yet to step inside the ring to defend their World Tag Team Championship. It's been two months since they captured tag team gold on Monday Night RAW, but not a single televised defense has taken place so far.

The championship has become a mere subplot in the larger narrative of the ongoing conflict with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. This has dented the prestige of the championship.

With WWE preparing for Bash in Berlin, fans should note that the title will not be contested at this Premium Live Event. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds afterward.

Here are three potential paths for the reigning World Tag Team Champions:

#3. Adam Pearce strips The Judgment Day's Balor and McDonagh of their title

On the June 24, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh claimed the World Tag Team Title from Awesome Truth. However, the champions have yet to defend their gold on TV, as their faction is busy spinning a tangled storyline with their old teammates, Ripley and Priest.

A lot of teams on Monday Night RAW could benefit from winning the championship, giving them the chance to defend it regularly at Premium Live Events. Hence, General Manager Adam Pearce might take the title away from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and later announce a new tournament to crown new champions.

#2. Damian Priest teams up with Rey Mysterio to challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are out for payback against Finn Balor and The Judgment Day after the heel faction's betrayal at SummerSlam. The Terror Twins are set to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. However, The Archer of Infamy might just have his sights set on Balor and McDonagh's tag team title.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is keen to take Balor out of the picture and might be looking for more than just a singles match with The Prince. He could very well be eyeing the prestigious World Tag Team Championship. Yet, to turn that ambition into reality, he must secure a reliable tag team partner to embark on that quest.

Rey Mysterio could join forces with The Punisher in the latter's quest to dethrone the current champions, particularly given the legendary wrestler's tumultuous history with The Judgment Day and, importantly, the complicated dynamics with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks take down The Judgment Day

The Wyatt Sicks have emerged as a formidable and menacing force in WWE. This powerful faction, spearheaded by the enigmatic Uncle Howdy, features a lineup of captivating talents like Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis. They just made their debut in the ring and made a mark with their electrifying performance.

The Judgment Day might be ruling RAW right now, but things could shift if the Wyatt Sicks set their sights on them. They could cement their dominance by snatching the World Tag Team Championship from Balor and McDonagh on the flagship show. Just picture the excitement if Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan joined forces to challenge the champions. The prospect of any member of that faction vying for the title would be electrifying.

