Adam Pearce to suspend Gunther following his actions on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41? Exploring possible aftermath

The latest episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 has turned out to be as interesting as fans saw multiple big moments under T-Mobile Arena’s roof, from Randy Orton putting an RKO on John Cena to Becky Lynch turning heel after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship in less than 24 hours and Gunther losing his calm on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. General Manager Adam Pearce has assured Cole that he will take the required measures for the Ring General’s action.

Gunther came down the ramp and confronted Michael Cole. The 56-year-old legendary commentator tried to explain to the Ring General that he did not hold any grudges against him and was doing his job. However, the former Heavyweight Champion shoved Cole and put a Sleeper Choke on him.

Pat McAfee intervened and attacked as soon as the 37-year-old star turned around. Gunther put the Sleeper Chokehold on McAfee. Adam Pearce, alongside security and officials, had to rush in to separate the Ring General. The former professional football punter was assisted out of the T-Mobile Arena after getting visibly flustered.

In a shocking turn of events, Adam Pearce could suspend Gunther and impose a huge fine on him for attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. However, the Ring General could deny, turning himself into a bigger heel superstar.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

Why was Pat McAfee attacked on WWE RAW?

While WWE has not addressed the former Heavyweight Champion taking Pat McAfee out on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, experts and pundits have started to decode it and have presented two potential reasons.

First, the Stamford-based promotion might have plans to use McAfee in the ring. The two could start a feud post-Mania and lock horns at Backlash 2025.

Second, WWE has written Pat McAfee off television. He could have been back solely for WrestleMania season. Now he would return for another big event after a hiatus, maybe near SummerSlam 2025.

However, nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see what action Adam Pearce will take against Gunther.

