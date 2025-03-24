Adam Pearce to suspend major star for a month due to incident; Judgment Day banned? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's episode

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW promises a memorable night with a lot in store, which will keep the man in charge, Adam Pearce, extremely busy. WrestleMania 41 is less than a month away, and the Stamford-based promotion has been crafting a perfect card every week.

To maintain order on the flagship show, General Manager Adam Pearce may make some announcements. Below is the list of four things GM Adam could do tonight on Monday Night RAW.

#4. Adam Pearce might suspend Rhea Ripley

Last week on RAW, Rhea Ripley hijacked the contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for their WrestleMania bout and signed the contract forcefully, which wasn’t meant for her. Adam Pearce was furious with Ripley, and both even engaged in a heated argument.

On the red brand tonight, Pearce might punish Rhea Ripley for stealing the contract and refusing to take orders from him and suspend The Nightmare.

#3. Judgment Day banned from interfering in Penta vs Bron Breakker

Last week, Bron Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. Despite the heel faction interfering, Breakker, with relentless pressure and pace, managed to win the match.

After the match, Penta had an intense face-off with Breakker and asserted himself as next in the line to challenge for Bron’s IC Title.

However, Judgement Day’s animosity with Bron Breakker might be far from over. Given their history of chaos and ruining the result of matches, Adam Pearce could ban the Judgment Day faction from Penta vs Breakker’s title match.

#2. AJ Styles vs Logan Paul match announcement

On the March 10 edition of Monday Night RAW, Logan Paul and AJ Styles got engaged in a heated altercation, which soon turned into a one-sided beatdown, when Styles rushed to save comedian Andrew Schulz from Logan’s attack.

Tonight on the flagship show, Styles could call out YouTube Sensation for a singles match. Adam Pearce could officially announce a match between Styles and Paul for next week’s edition of RAW.

#1. Number one Contender's tournament for the World Tag Team Titles at Mania

Given WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, WWE has been working tirelessly to assemble a perfect match for the biggest pro wrestling spectacle of the year.

Tonight, Pearce might make an announcement that will ultimately lay the foundation for a Mania showdown.

The General Manager could announce a number one contender tournament for the World Tag Team Championship. The winning team will directly earn a shot at the titles and face the reigning champions, The War Raiders, for the gold in Las Vegas.

