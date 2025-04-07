Adam Pearce to suspend top WWE star on RAW tonight? Exploring major repercussions after WrestleMania 41 title match is nearly ruined

The WWE Women's World Championship match for WrestleMania 41 has been in jeopardy ever since Rhea Ripley got involved. Hence, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might handle things differently by suspending The Eradicator ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

Rhea lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY last month on RAW. She has since been getting involved with champion SKY and the challenger, Bianca Belair, ahead of their announced WrestleMania 41 match.

Ripley even forcefully signed her name on the contract last month, going against Pearce's authority. Mami also attacked SKY and Belair after losing her title rematch last week. Ahead of WWE RAW, Pearce announced on social media that he was going to handle everything related to the Women's World Championship this Monday.

Ad

Trending

He may give Rhea a choice to either accept his authority and do as he says or risk getting fired. The 46-year-old might also suspend Mami, similar to how Kevin Owens was suspended by Nick Aldis last November. Adam Pearce might also turn the Women's World Title match into a Triple Threat.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what goes down on RAW when Adam Pearce finally handles the Women's World Championship situation.

Buddy Matthews drops a wholesome comment under WWE star Rhea Ripley's post

WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away, and many superstars, including Rhea Ripley, are training heavily for it. Her husband and AEW star, Buddy Matthews, left a wholesome comment under the Australian's Instagram post in which she could be seen training.

Ad

"Real life she-hulk! Whoever put a ring on you is a true winner of life! You're smoking!'' he wrote.

Despite being in rival promotions, Matthews and Rhea continue to support each other in their respective careers. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if The Nightmare features at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More