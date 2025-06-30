Adam Pearce to suspend two stars; Judgment Day member officially stripped of title? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight’s show

WWE Night of Champions 2025 ended with a bang. The Stamford-based promotion is now headed to the next premium live events in its schedule, SummerSlam 2025, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Evolution 2. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will be a packed affair, and General Manager Adam Pearce is sure to have an extremely busy day at the office.

Superstars on the red brand would start building their feuds for the upcoming PLEs. As General Manager, Adam Pearce is responsible for keeping things under control on the red brand and making things official.

In this listicle, we look at four announcements General Manager Adam Pearce could make on RAW tonight:

#1. GM could suspend two superstars after they cross the line

Rusev’s first official singles feud since his return to the Stamford-based promotion after destroying the Alpha Academy is against former Intercontinental Champion Sheamus.

Two have been engaged in a back-and-forth for weeks, and have finally been booked to clash in a singles bout this week on Monday Night RAW.

Both superstars are known for creating chaos in their matches. In a shocking twist, two could take their fight outside the squared circle in the crowd and end up breaking rules, such as hurting fans, which could infuriate the General Manager, who might suspend them. This would ensure that the feud doesn't end too quickly, and a longer build will only make their feud more interesting.

#2. Evolution 2 announcement with Nick Aldis

WWE has officially confirmed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be together on Monday Night RAW for an announcement.

Aldis and Pearce could jointly announce the Evolution 2 card and confirm the reported Women’s Battle Royal for both RAW and SmackDown women's divisions. The winner of the bout would earn a title shot at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, facing the champion of their respective brand.

#3. Adam Pearce to officially add a new member to Judgment Day

Liv Morgan’s injury has risked a major storyline that she was part of, including the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture. Her tag partner was granted time to either find a replacement similar to Bianca Belair in the past or vacate the titles.

In a shocking twist, Adam Pearce could reveal that the entire Judgment Day, alongside Dominik Mysterio, had voted in favour of Roxanne taking Liv’s spot, and he would officially announce her as the newest member of the stable and WWE Tag Team Champion, alongside Rodriguez.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for WWE SummerSlam

It seems like Rollins and Punk have been feuding forever, and their rivalry is nowhere near a conclusion.

Seth Rollins once again ruined Punk’s moment as he tried to cash in his briefcase during CM Punk and John Cena’s WWE Undisputed Title bout at Night of Champions.

However, Cena negated any chances for Rollins to succeed at NOC, using his experience and taking out the referee even before he could enter the ring. However, Rollins and his crew ruined Punk’s chances to win and get one over The Last Real Champion in their final dance.

Punk may not let go of this affront so easily and hunt down Seth and his group on Monday Night RAW this week.

