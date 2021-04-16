Adnan Virk surprised by lack of recognition from WWE fans

Adnan Virk made his debut for WWE on Monday Night RAW, immediately following WrestleMania. Virk was apparently quite stunned, however, to learn that his new audience didn't recognize him.

Virk was best known for his work at ESPN, where he hosted both Sportscenter and Outside the Lines, along with ESPN College Football. After he and ESPN parted ways following an investigation regarding leaking info to the media, Virk found himself working with the MLB Network.

Since then, Adnan Virk has hosted the MLB program ChangeUp and appeared for the network for various other events. With his addition to the Monday Night RAW line-up, Virk recently said that he would still be working with the MLB Network going forward.

On The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Adnan Virk spoke about his new gig. The overall reaction from the WWE Universe was pretty mild, which surprised Virk.

"Yeah, I mean it's definitely - to your point, you're going in a different lane and it's interesting, what I found fascinating was how necessarily wrestling fans don't know who I am. Like I was laughing at how many - there's definitely cross section of, 'Oh my God. I know that guy, he's great' or, 'I know that guy from NHL Network, he sucks,' whatever it is. But there's been a lot of, 'Well who's that guy? What?'"

Adnan Virk understands why some WWE fans didn't recognize him

Thanks to @SarahSchrieber and all my wonderful teammates I met last night! https://t.co/7o5Ox9KCWL — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) April 13, 2021

Virk continued by stating that he understands why some WWE weren't aware who he was when he arrived on RAW this past Monday.

My understanding is that WWE Universe, they're passionate to what they're watching. They're not focused on me and [Joey] Galloway and Jesse Palmer doing college football so, I think that - it can go one of two ways. Either it goes, 'No, he's a fresh, different voice. Didn't know who he was, it's different' or,' Man, this guy sucks. I don't know who he is. I hope he goes back to wherever he came from.'"

Advertisement

H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription.

The response to Adnan Virk following Monday Night RAW has been down the middle, more or less. What did you think of Virk's debut for WWE? Let us know in the comments below.