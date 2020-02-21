AEW and NXT continue to post big numbers in latest ratings

The Wednesday Night Wars

Fans' enjoyment of quality wrestling action on Wednesday night shows no signs of slowing down if the latest ratings figures are any indication.

The so-called Wednesday Night Wars, pitting AEW against WWE's NXT product has been a fairly one-sided battle from the off, in the sense that the former routinely out-performs the latter when it comes to pure numbers.

Irrespective of the apparent one-sided nature of that head-to-head, though, it seems clear that wrestling as a whole is continuing to be the overall winner, with a huge 1,600,000 viewers watching this past Wednesday night.

Some will say that number still pails in comparison to the likes of WWE's RAW show, which routinely pulls around 1,000,000 more than that on a weekly basis, but when you throw in the factor that 'Wednesday night wrestling' is still very much a new thing, it's hard to see the figures as anything other than positive.

This week, AEW once again comes out on top with another huge number; 894,000 tuning in to watch Dynamite on TNT, up 77,000 on last week's episode. It's the eighth consecutive week that AEW have posted a number in excess of 800k.

For NXT, this week's episode on USA garnered 757,000 viewers, an unchanged number from the last two weeks in succession - WWE likewise has some consistency, with this week being the seventh straight that the company have posted a 700k-plus figure.

For those keeping score, AEW remains head and shoulders above in the straight race for ratings supremacy, but there's little doubting that both programmes are proving a hit.