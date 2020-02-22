AEW announces injury to top star

Cody picked up an injury on Dynamite

The main event of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cody face Wardlow in the first steel cage match in the company's history. The closing segment of the match saw Wardlow kick out of the Cross Rhodes. Cody then climbed to the top of the cage and hit Wardlow with an incredible moonsault to leave with the win.

However, there is a little bit of bad news coming out of the match with Cody taking to Instagram to announce he had fractured a toe from the impact from when he hit the mat. However, despite the injury, Cody made it clear that he was still cleared to compete so this won't affect his match against MJF at the Revolution PPV later this month. Here's what Cody had to say on Instagram:

AEW made the following announcement on Twitter:

As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account And confirmed by @DocSampson13. Due to Cody's foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe. His status: Cleared for action as tolerated.

Cody will face MJF at AEW Revolution on February 29th. Check out footage from Cody and Wardlow's steel cage match below: