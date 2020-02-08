AEW announces they'll give free tickets to anyone donating $50 to the AHA charity

AEW have today announced the charitable pledge!

All Elite Wrestling have today announced a week-long collaboration with the American Heart Association, whereby anyone donating $50 or more from today until February 14th will receive two tickets to the upcoming AEW Dynamite show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday February 19th.

AEW announced their support for American Heart Month, where the nation focuses their efforts on raising awareness and educating the public about heart disease. The proceeds will go directly to the AHA’s American Heart Month efforts - including “Go Red for Women,” the signature program for educating the public on heart health and ending heart disease and strokes in women.

Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of AEW, spoke out about the collaboration:

“We are committed to the health and wellness of everyone in our organization, and we hope to share that value with our fans during American Heart Month, and help support the American Heart Association’s incredible and extremely important work."

Rhodes would continue:

"Atlanta is my second home, and I’m so proud to join with AHA-Atlanta to help raise funds and help everyone understand the challenge and opportunity we have to battling heart disease during American Heart Month.”

AEW have announced a collaboration with the American Heart Association, where anyone donating $50 or more from today until February 14th will receive two tickets to #AEWDynamite on Wednesday February 19th in Atlanta.



Donations can be made here: https://t.co/TCH9vSC9k7 pic.twitter.com/xNC4O9iSrO — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 7, 2020

Donations can be made here. After donating, you will receive an automatic confirmation email, which should be forwarded to Joan.Leslie@heart.org, and you'll then receive information on how to pick up your tickets for AEW Dynamite.