AEW confirms signing of another big former WWE Superstar

Cody/ Lancer Archer vs. Shelton Benjamin

The wide-spread speculation can finally be put to rest as All Elite Wrestling have finally confirmed the signing of Lance Archer.

The rumors of Archer joining the AEW roster kickstarted last month when it was reported that the veteran wrestler was in 'high-level talks' with the promotion.

Archer is no stranger to the pro wrestling fans as he has been in the business since 2000. The 6 ft 8 in star worked for various independent promotions until he was signed up by TNA in 2004. His 5-year stint with TNA was a relatively successful one as he won the NWA World Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Archer would join the WWE in 2009 and after spending some time in FCW, he made his main roster debut for the ECW brand under the ring name of Vance Archer.

His time in WWE was a short one as Archer was released from the company in 2010.

This decade has brought in good fortune for the talented wrestler as he signed up with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2011 and in the company, has risen to become one of the most impressive big men in all of professional wrestling, while also winning various titles in the process.

Archer was an active member of the NJPW roster, however, he was not included in the announced New Japan Cup brackets, which hinted at his AEW signing.

We're not sure whether he would be working for NJPW while being signed to AEW, but that should be revealed in due time.

Advertisement

Lance Archer has also been teased to be 'The Exalted One' of The Dark Order and it will be intriguing to see how the company introduces him to the fans.