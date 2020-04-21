AEW could start taping in Georgia soon

AEW could tape their next set of shows in Georgia

With many parts of the United States closed down to try and deal with the coronavirus outbreak, AEW have pre-taped a number of shows in from QT Marshall's gym in Georgia.

However, it looks like restrictions in Georgia could be relaxed as soon as 24th April, as announced by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The Governor announced that certain busniesses including fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons can open up later this week. We don't know if this includes pro wrestling events yet. The Governor also announced that certain social distancing measures would be taken in these places once they re-open.

The Governor told reporters that his orders regarding the re-openings could not be overruled by local orders:

In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus' spread, today we're announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy

Even if AEW is allowed to tape, there is no word on whether smaller wrestling promotions in the state will be allowed to run shows.

The Wrestling Observer reported that we could see AEW starting taping another bunch of episodes from Georgia soon and also added that at least one AEW star, who wasn't at the last set of tapings, had gone into quarantine ahead of the upcoming tapings.

All Elite Wrestling's recent set of tapings saw them tape weeks of material for both Dynamite and for AEW Dark. A number of the bigger stars of the company were absent from the tapings and these included 'Hangman' Adam Page, PAC, The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks. We don't yet know if any of them will be at the next set of tapings later this month.