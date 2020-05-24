AEW Double or Nothing 2020 is now in the books.

AEW brought some much-needed entertainment on Saturday night, after what has been a sad week for the industry.

Double or Nothing 2020 was a home run for AEW, with several tremendous matches. It is safe to say that the promotion exceeded most fan expectations going into the show.

Whether it was the Casino Ladder match, the crowning of new champions, or the absolutely unique main event - there was something for every AEW fan to enjoy at Double or Nothing.

Even faced with the task of delivering the event without a paying audience, AEW still managed to generate a sense of atmosphere inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The company made use of what they had available - and this meant that both Vickie Guerrero and MMA legend Vitor Belfort were invited to be a part of the limited number of spectators in attendance.

AEW needed their second-annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view to deliver. Here are 5 important takeaways from a show that did just that.

#5 Brian Cage as a main event player

Brian Cage debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing.

AEW has themselves a new major contender for their world championship. Following much speculation, Brian Cage was revealed as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match. The former Impact World Champion guaranteed himself a future shot at the top prize in AEW by winning the spectacular multi-man match.

Interestingly, though, Brian Cage did not come alone. Instead, he was accompanied by AEW announcer Taz - who now looks to have taken on a role as Cage's manager.

We only got a brief glimpse of Cage in an AEW ring at Double or Nothing, but there are plenty of feuds available to him moving forward. Cage brutally threw Darby Allin out of the ring before he claimed victory in the Casino Ladder Match, so there is a potential rivalry there for the future.

@MrGMSI_BCage is the winner of the Casino Ladder Match and gets a shot at the #AEW World Championship!



Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/9RCeBP3oqv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Brian Cage also, of course, now has a cast-iron AEW World Championship opportunity to his name. It has been confirmed that this match will take place at AEW's next big event, Fyter Fest. Win or lose against Moxley, Cage is a great performer and the addition of Taz in his corner should make for an intriguing period ahead.