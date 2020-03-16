AEW Double or Nothing 2020 in trouble; venue closed due to Covid-19

It looks like Covid-19 just threw AEW a wild card (Pic Source: AEW Twitter)

In a twist of fate, it seems that the Coronavirus or Covid-19 is sadly leaving no prisoners as it spreads across the world. Any event with large crowds is being shut down, and social distancing is being encouraged. While it is only March, the effects of the virus are already affecting everyday life.

MGM Grand in Las Vegas has now taken the unprecedented step that they will be closing down the venue due to the Covid-19. As many wrestling fans now, MGM is the site of this year's Double or Nothing PPV.

.@MGMResortsIntl closing all of its Las Vegas properties effective Tuesday, March 17 pic.twitter.com/TjoNJ7kJzC — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) March 16, 2020

In a statement, MGM Resorts states they will temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice. The statement also reads:

"Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression."

The report is in line with news of other sporting events that have been canceled across the United States, and All Elite Wrestling is not immune to the ongoing crises. Of course, things could change over the next few weeks, but it seems that the decision is out of AEW's hands for now.