AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon should be worried about All Elite Wrestling

Vince McMahon is, finally, not the only game in town

A bunch of independent guys decided to put on a show together last year that was entitled All In. And now from the seed of the idea has grown what is a full-fledged revolution known as AEW.

Now, WWE are certainly the biggest dogs in town and they, even to this day, rule the yard. But that may change because Double or Nothing was a solid show and All Elite Wrestling will only become stronger in the days that follow hereon.

In this article, I shall list out 5 reasons why WWE and Vince McMahon could be very worried after the success of All Elite Wrestling. I do hope that this motivates them to put on a good show and improve their own product in the weeks and months that will follow.

As we all know, Stephanie McMahon recently even acknowledged AEW as a threat.

#5 Bagging Jon Moxley in the AEW roster

Sure, Nitro was a threat to RAW when the show first aired but nobody paid it any heed until Lex Luger arrived on the very first episode. Once again, the two promotions were neck and neck a year later, when the odds were tilted in WCW's favor with the arrival of Nash and Hall. Dean Ambrose's presence in All Elite Wrestling could just have a very similar impact.

With all due respect to someone like Tye Dillinger, Vince McMahon would not have lost a night's sleep over his departure for greener pastures. However, when it comes to Dean Ambrose, the stakes are very different. Ambrose is one of the biggest stars in the whole world of sports entertainment and bagging him is a big coup for AEW.

Now, even casual fans may just tune in to watch where Dean Ambrose went. Vince McMahon may be worried!

