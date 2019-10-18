AEW Dynamite: 3 botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (October 16th, 2019)

The women were one of the low points of the week

AEW Dynamite aired for their third week on TNT and after two weeks of being a ratings success in comparison to WWE's NXT product, it's easy to see why All Elite Wrestling was looking so smug.

This week's episode of AEW was stacked once again as the Tag Team Tournament continued, Riho defended her Women's Championship against Britt Baker and the hotly anticipated showdown between Chris Jericho and Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship took place.

Whilst AEW put on another fantastic show that proved that depth that the wrestling business has at present, there were still a number of botches and mistakes. AEW seems to have quite an issue when it comes to botches and some of the ones that took place this week are a testament to the same.

#3 Riho vs Britt Baker

Riho defended her Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker this week on AEW Dynamite in what was Riho's first defense as the main Champion in the Women's Division over on AEW.

Britt Baker hasn't been able to pick up any kind of momentum throughout her run in AEW, and one of the reasons for this is because of the mistakes she makes in the ring. A few months ago Britt Baker accidentally looked to tag in the wrong partner in the tag match, but this week her match with Riho has been a hit on social media because it was riddled with mistakes.

Riho was able to retain her Championship when she took advantage of the fact that Baker was trying to lock in her finisher and rolled her up. Hopefully, this is a match that both women have learned from since it was quite a disappointing outing from both stars.

