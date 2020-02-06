AEW Dynamite: 3 botches you missed this week (February 5th, 2020)

There were some shocking botches this week on Dynamite

AEW is now gearing up for Revolution, which will be their first pay-per-view of this decade and will see several long-awaited match-ups including Cody getting his hands on MJF after his betrayal a few months ago.

This week's episode of Dynamite saw MJF give Cody the '10 lashes on live TV' that he specified when he made all of the stipulations that The American Nightmare would have to stick to if he wanted the match at Revolution.

Elsewhere, Britt Baker's heel turn continued, Adam Page distanced himself further away from The Elite, and Jon Moxley was able to bring real meaning to the phrase "an eye for an eye" when he took out Santana's left eye following his match with Ortis.

There was a lot of action in the build-up to Revolution, but there were also some interesting botches throughout the night.

#3 Yuka's debut doesn't go according to plan

Britt Baker's heel turn has been one of the main talking points of the women's division over the past few weeks but this week Dr. Baker came up against the debuting Yuka Sakazaki, who she was unable to find a way past.

This was Sakazaki's first singles match in AEW and she managed to pin the number four ranked women's wrestler, but it didn't all go her way. There were several sloppy moves throughout the match and there were times when Baker didn't hold her opponent properly to allow her full elevation. Yuka's headscissor take-down is the perfect example of this as the star almost falls on her head after the move because Baker isn't holding her properly.

#2 Trent misses the knees to the face

Trent and Chuck Taylor were given a shot at the former Tag Team Champions this week on Dynamite as they took on SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, but the match didn't go in their favor since they were so close to victory before SCU spun it back into their favor and all of the men were then attacked by The Dark Order.

In the opening stages of the match, Trent was looking to deliver the knees to the face of Kazarian, but as the video below shows, these didn't touch his opponent, which could be why he was able to recover from the blow so quickly.

#1 MJF is jumped by a fan

MJF forced Cody to take ten lashes from his belt on live TV this week on Dynamite, which left Cody in a rough state and meant that MJF and Wardlow had to exit the arena as quickly as possible so they weren't attacked by the Nightmare Family.

On their way to the back, the duo was randomly attacked by a fan, it appears that MJF has the level of heat right now where fans are making their way out of the stands to try to hurt him. The fan in question was beaten by MJF and Wardlow as Jim Ross commentated about how he didn't know what was happening rather than AEW cameras cutting away as soon as the incident took place.