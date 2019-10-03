AEW Dynamite: 3 shocking botches and mistakes you probably missed on AEW's debut night

There were many interesting botches as part of AEW's debut on TNT

AEW made their debut on TNT last night with an absolutely stacked show which saw the first-ever Women's Champion crowned in Riho. The show also included the return of Jon Moxley, who went after Kenny Omega partway through his main event match to further build their hotly anticipated collision at Full Gear next month.

Former WWE star Jack Swagger also made his debut in All Elite Wrestling when he made his presence known as part of the main event match between The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega who were up against Chris Jericho and LAX.

AEW has had quite the reputation throughout their last few shows when it comes to botches and mistakes, so it's not that much of a surprise that their debut as a TV show on TNT included many botches as well.

#3 Nyla Rose almost drops Michael Nakazawa

Nyla Rose's botch could have caused an injury this week

Nyla Rose was seen as a heavy favorite heading into her Women's Championship match against Riho, but interestingly, it was the much smaller woman who was able to come out on top in a match where she proved her strength by lifting Rose several times.

The match was seen as two of the best women's wrestlers in All Elite going one-on-one but it wasn't without its setbacks. One of these came partway through when Riho looked to lift Rose and it looked as though The Beast had been lifted until the Japanese star buckled under the weight and dropped her.

Rose then attacked Riho after the match as she was part of an interview with Michael Nakazawa and The Beast looked to powerbomb Nakazawa, but as she lifted him up, he rolled back down and almost landed on his neck before she was then able to re-deliver the powerbomb properly.

