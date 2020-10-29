From The Young Bucks' huge statement for Full Gear to Orange Cassidy and Cody's TNT Championship rematch, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode extensively built towards AEW Full Gear since the aforementioned pay-per-view will go down next week. The promotion has gained some criticism regarding their booking decisions in recent memory, but last night's show felt enjoyable despite a few minor hiccups.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (October 28, 2020).

#5: Chris Jericho vs. MJF at AEW Full Gear was announced in a Town Hall meeting segment; MJF joins The Inner Circle if Jericho loses

After the Le Dinner Debonair segment that split the AEW Universe to its core, Chris Jericho and MJF continued their storyline in a Town Hall meeting segment hosted by Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez.

Luchasaurus, Peter Avalon, Dr. Britt Baker, and Reba asked some questions to the participants in this meeting. But it was Eric Bischoff's return that gained the most attention.

The main question at hand was whether or not MJF would betray The Inner Circle members or butt heads with them due to his ego in the long run. MJF didn't give a straight answer, which prompted Jericho to deliver the only possible resolution: MJF and Chris Jericho will wrestle each other at AEW Full Gear. MJF said he would do anything it takes to win if a victory over Jericho secures him a spot in The Inner Circle.

.@IAmJericho is giving @The_MJF a chance to beat him at Full Gear to join the Inner Circle 🚨🚨🚨 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/o6L3DaXfgy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 29, 2020

But it's become apparent that other members of The Inner Circle aren't huge fans of MJF, which is funny because MJF is probably the only heel superstar in AEW who's hated the most by other heel talents on the same show.

On next week's AEW Dynamite, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara will take on MJF and Wardlow to ensure that MJF doesn't even make it to Full Gear.