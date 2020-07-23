AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Major hint at a heel faction, Central issue with MJF revealed

I should just call this article the 'Best' of AEW Dynamite because there was practically nothing in the show that was technically a 'worst'. Let me preface this article by saying this before I am called a WWE mark and hate comments pile up in the comments section below.

AEW Dynamite put on a very good show and set the stage perfectly for the weeks to come. The talent went out there and gave it their all and it is clear that even the women's division, which was problematic until now looks like it's shaping up for a massive comeback.

So, with that said, I will share my thoughts about AEW Dynamite this week in this article and I invite you to share your thoughts in the section below too, ladies and gentlemen.

#1 Best: Is a brand new heel faction about to be formed on AEW Dynamite?

I think that the think tank at AEW Dynamite is telling a fantastic story about just how similar Hangman Page and FTR seem to be, as compared to Page and his own tag team partner, Kenny Omega. We know that FTR works better as heels anyway and it's only a matter of time before they go over to the dark side on AEW Dynamite to challenge The Young Bucks.

All it takes it one well place boot to halt the action.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2r7eFLvKno — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

Kenny Omega is into video games and nerd culture (and this is not a knock but just the way that his character has been portrayed on and off-screen) whereas Hangman Page is a rugged cowboy who loves his alcoholic beverages. They have always been an oddball duo, only united by the fact that they work so cohesively as a tag team unit. One of them will turn on AEW Dynamite and I have a feeling it will be Hangman Page who unites with FTR soon.