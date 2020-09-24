Create
AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Shots fired at WWE again, Mistake with Miro's debut, Current Champion pays tribute to Road Warrior Animal

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had some definite highlights
Riju Dasgupta
Modified 24 Sep 2020, 08:46 IST
If you were hyped about the 6-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite this week, then it was probably not your favorite night at all. On the other hand, if you thought that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite benefited from Jon Moxley working with someone like Eddie Kingson, someone who wrestles a similar style to the current All Elite Wrestling World Champion, you probably liked this week's show.

Let's begin this week's 'Best and worst of AEW Dynamite' review by paying tribute to Road Warrior Animal, someone who was an integral part of Sportskeeda Wrestling, as part of our weekly series- Legion of RAW with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone. It was immensely classy to begin the AEW Dynamite broadcast with a graphic of the great man, and there was another tribute later on during the night, as we'll touch upon in this very article.

So, without further ado, let's begin this edition of 'Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite'.

#1 Best: Eddie Kingston takes shots at WWE on AEW Dynamite this week

Jon Moxley does not wrestle at a million miles an hour, like a lot of wrestlers in the AEW Dynamite roster, and as a result, he doesn't often have the right kind of chemistry with some of his opponents. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley wrestled a very similar style in the main event this week, a style that felt real and rugged.

And those of us that were disappointed that the 6-man tag team match did not happen on AEW Dynamite probably changed their mind after Eddie Kingston cut an incendiary promo on AEW Dynamite, saying that Jon Moxley had sold out and gone to the land of sports entertainment, unlike him, hyping up the main event match.

Published 24 Sep 2020, 08:42 IST
