AEW Dynamite: 3 Botches and mistakes you missed this week (October 30th, 2019)

There were a number of interesting botches this week on Dynamite

Full Gear is now in full view since the show takes place next weekend and will see some hotly anticipated showdowns between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, PAC and Hangman Adam Page as well as the AEW World Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

The build-up to AEW's final pay-per-view of the year continued this week but whilst the focus was solely on next Saturday's pay-per-view event, there were several shocking botches and mistakes once again.

The company didn't fire any more shots at WWE ahead of their trip to the Middle East, but there was one of the biggest botches in recent AEW history, as well as a number of awkward moments throughout the show.

#3. Sami Guevara falls over

Sami Guevara fell as he tried to land on his feet in his match with Adam Page

This week's show included the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, which meant that The Inner Circle ran wild through AEW throughout the night. Sami Guevara took on Hangman Adam Page ahead of his match with Pac on November 9th and interestingly it was The Hangman who came out on top to continue the build towards his showdown with the former WWE star.

It was the opening match of the night, but it included some shaky moments from both men - the most obvious coming when Guevara attempted to land on his feet off a back body drop. This didn't go to plan since the youngster lost his footing as he looked to land and fell backward, landing a few inches from where he expected. It's unknown as to whether or not Page put too much power on the move when pushing him over, or if Guevara just miscalculated his landing.

