AEW Dynamite dominates NXT in ratings for second straight week

AEW Dynamite on TNT outperformed NXT on USA Network for the second week in a row. Dynamite averaged 947,000 viewers for this week's show, while NXT brought in 721,000 viewers.

NXT : 721,000 viewers - 0.19 in 18-49 demographic

: 721,000 viewers - 0.19 in 18-49 demographic AEW: 947,000 viewers - 0.36 in 18-49 demographic (H/t: ShowBuzzDaily)

NXT managed to increase their viewership and ratings from the previous week's show, but AEW maintained the same ratings while losing a small portion of their audience from New Year's Day.

Dynamite built the show around the AEW Women's Championship match between Kris Statlander and Riho as well as Jon Moxley's decision regarding joining the Inner Circle.

WWE, on the other hand, built their show around the beginning of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and ended the night with a fatal four way match to determine the number one contender for the NXT North American Championship.

AEW's show rose to number six for Wednesday Night Cable, trailing two NBA games on ESPN, two shows on FOX News and Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, which was the number one show on cable.

NXT, meanwhile, failed to place in the top 50 for Wednesday Night Cable for the second time this year.