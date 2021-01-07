AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Night 2: The Elite reunion match, Special Cody segment, and more announced

The first night of AEW Dynamite's New Year's Smash was a hugely successful outing for the company. The episode ended with the Bullet Club reunion as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers collectively made the too sweet gesture. It was a monumental moment as Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows appeared on Dynamite for the first time to cap off a solid episode.

AEW has now lined up a stacked card for the second night of New Year's Smash.

The Elite will reunite for a six-man tag team match, and as of this writing, the opponents have not been revealed. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will team up for the mystery match.

Don Callis announced the following after the latest AEW Dynamite episode:

"You know what? I feel really good. Let's give back to the fans and guys like Alex and other people and want to see it. Let's have an Elite reunion. Kenny Omega, the AEW World Champion, with his two best friends, the AEW World Tag Team Champions in a six-man tag next week on Dynamite. Yeah, that's right. From the 'Invisible Hand' Don Callis, it's booked. Let's get the band back together. Elite reunion. You and your two best friends, world tag team champions, six-man tag, what do you think of that, Marvez?"

Also announced for the episode is a special Waiting Room segment in which Cody Rhodes will be the guest. It should be noted that this would be the Waiting Room's Dynamite debut, with the segment previously airing on AEW Dark.

Serena Deeb will defend her NWA Women's World Championship against Tay Conti. The Inner Circle will also reveal their new year's resolutions in next week's episode.

The episode will be headlined by the AEW TNT Championship match between Brian Cage and Darby Allin.

Given below is the lineup for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Night 2:

Darby Allin (C) vs. Brian Cage (AEW TNT Championship Match)

Serena Deeb (C) vs. Tay Conti (NWA Women's World Championship Match)

The Elite to reunite for a six-man tag team match

PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

Jurassic Express vs. FTR

The Waiting Room with special guest Cody Rhodes

Miro vs. Chuck Taylor

What is Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution?

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Night 2 will air on Wednesday, 13th January 2020.