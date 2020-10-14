AEW Dynamite Preview: 4 title matches, MJF set to make a big announcement

The AEW Dynamite Anniverssary show will see all 4 titles on the line for the first time on Dynamite. Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against the 'Murderhawk' Lance Archer while Cody will be in action against Orange Cassidy. We also have FTR defending the AEW Tag-Team Championships against Best Friends while Hikaru Shida puts her title on the line against Big Swole.

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer

For the first time ever on #AEWDynamite, all the AEW championships are on the line on this special one year anniversary episode of Dynamite!



WATCH Dynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/VSgVJQjVfx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2020

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship in what should be one of his toughest tests yet. Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal at All Out to win a shot at the AEW World Championship. Moxley and the Murderhawk already have a history from Japan where Moxley beat him to win the NJPW United States Championship.

Cody puts the TNT Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy

#CoachsCorner w/ Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) following @CodyRhodes' victory over Mr. Brodie Lee.



There's no time for rest as the title will be on the line, this WEDNESDAY October 14th as part of the #AEWDynamite Anniversary at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fJ3e6BMq3B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2020

Cody won the TNT Championship from Mr. Brodie Lee last week on AEW Dynamite in a Dog Collar Match. Orange Cassidy then came out and Cody accepted his challenge. This will be the first time Cassidy has got a title shot in AEW but Cody will still go in as the favourite.

Big Swole challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship

TONIGHT on Dynamite, the AEW Women's Championship is on the line as the challenger @SwoleWorld takes on the champion @shidahikaru!



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/L8CqjDLLWC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2020

Big Swole picked up a big win over Serena Deeb last week. Tonight she gets a shot at HIkaru Shida. Shida has been dominant in her reign as AEW Women's Champion. Swole has momentum behind her after her win last week and her win over Dr. Britt Baker at All Out but she will have an uphill battle ahead of her tonight.

Best Friends get a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships

TONIGHT on Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as the number one contender's Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT challenge the champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood.



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/gpgaqUfps3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2020

FTR will put the AEW Tag-Team Championships on the line tonight against Best Friends. Chuckie T and Trent picked up a massive win in the Parking Lot Fight and will be looking for an even bigger win tonight.

MJF's announcement

We found out last week that MJF will make an announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite. MJF has already said that he wants Chris Jericho out in the ring for his announcement. Could MJF join the Inner Circle? That seems a little too obvious. There's always a chance that MJF attacks Jericho, starting a feud between the two.