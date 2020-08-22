AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody defends the TNT Championship, Women's Tag-Team Cup final

AEW Dynamite takes place on a Saturday this week thanks to the NBA playoffs. However, despite the wait, we have a great card waiting for us with a TNT Championship match on it. Cody will be defending the Championship against Brodie Lee. We also have members of The Elite in action as Darby Allin.

We can also expect MJF on the show tonight to address fans and give us an update on his campaign ahead of his title match with Jon Moxley.

Cody defends the TNT Championship against Brodie Lee

Saturday Night Special #AEWDynamite tonight at 6PM or immediately following the NBA playoffs. Let's go!! pic.twitter.com/Llz4phVKWJ — TNTDrama (@tntdrama) August 22, 2020

Cody will put the TNT Championship on the line once again on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Brodie Lee challenged Cody for the title last week and this will definitely be a stiff test for the TNT Champion. Cody has beaten a wide range of challengers in recent weeks and will be raring to go.

Finals of the Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament will take place on AEW Dynamite

TOURNAMENT EXCLUSIVE

Are The Nightmare Sisters too focused on being 'influencers' than winning this tournament?



The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament FINALS will take place TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite 6pm EST on @TNTDrama as they face @DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse! pic.twitter.com/oiotWVHFMp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2020

The Nightmare Sisters, Brandi Rhodes and Allie, will face Ivelisse and Diamante in the finals of the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament. Both teams have been impressive so far in the tournament but with the vast array of experience, Ivelisse and Diamante have to go into this the favourite. The duo have already promised to win this and it looks like they have a good chance of living up to the statement. AEW Dynamite certainly is fitting for the finals of the tournament.

The Elite vs The Dark Order

Mr. Brodie said if we do good tonight we can have chili’s. If that’s not motivation idk what is. pic.twitter.com/bASYWK5UYy — Alan V Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) August 22, 2020

The Dark Order members Alan Angels, Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds, will have another chance to prove themselves to their leader Mr. Brodie Lee on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The trio will be in six-man tag-team action tonight as they face The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The Elite will have to be the heavy favourites heading into this match-up.

Darby Allin will be in action

TONIGHT on Dynamite - @DarbyAllin is BACK and will be in action!



Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/3ZUQhJlkpZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2020

Darby Allin put in a brave showing in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Despite coming up short, Allin proved that he's one of the toughest guys in AEW, never backing down.

Allin will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite but we don't know who he will be facing.

FTR take on Private Party

TOMORROW on Dynamite - It's FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood vs. Private Party @Marq_Quen & @IsiahKassidy in tag-team action!



Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dmOnY4egcE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 21, 2020

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood took out the Rock N' Roll Express on last week's episode of Dynamite. Fresh off their dastardly attack, the duo will be in action tonight against Private Party. This will be one of the biggest matches of Marc Quen and Isiah Kassidy's AEW careers but they will be up for the test.