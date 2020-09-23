AEW Dynamite Preview: Ex-WWE Superstar's in-ring debut; massive six-man main event

Late Night Dynamite was a great show and we can expect the same from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

There will be a huge six-man tag team match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin facing Team Taz and the No. 1 contender Lance Archer. The AEW Women's Champion will also team up with the NWA Women's Champion as they take on Diamante and Ivelisse.

Former WWE Superstar Miro (Rusev) will be making his in-ring debut. There will also be a TNT Championship match, with Orange Cassidy challenging Mr. Brodie Lee.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley features in the main event

The main-event of AEW Dynamite was built up on last week's show. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attacked Jon Moxley, before Moxley was saved by Will Hobbs, who came out with a steel chair in hand.

Moxley and Hobbs will team up with Darby Allin tonight. They face the formidable team of Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship, Lance Archer.

Orange Cassidy gets a shot at the TNT Championship

The TNT Championship is on the line as the challenger @orangecassidy steps up to the champion Mr. @ThisBrodieLee.



WATCH #AEWDynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/dNMbgsE5ct — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 19, 2020

Mr. Brodie Lee will put the TNT Championship on the line tonight on AEW Dynamite against Orange Cassidy. Cassidy has had quite the year and even though he managed to beat Chris Jericho twice, Lee will be an entirely different test altogether.

Not only will Brodie Lee have the size and power advantage, he also has the insurance of rest of The Dark Order.

Hikaru Shida teams up with Thunder Rosa

For the FIRST-TIME EVER in AEW, the @NWA World Women's Champion & AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 & @shidahikaru team up to face the AEW Tag Team Cup Tournament winners @DiamanteLAX & @RealIvelisse.



WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Cd9qmDuWji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

The AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will team up with the NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa for the first time tonight, as they face Ivelisse and Diamante.

Ivelisse and Diamante showed what they are capable of during the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup. They are solid together as a team and may have an advantage in that aspect. Shida and Thunder Rosa will have to figure out how to work together if they want the win.

Miro makes his in-ring debut in AEW

Our Late Night Dynamite 1 hour special next on TNT will be great wrestling, + tomorrow’s Live show will be packed with great wrestling too, including The Best Man @ToBeMiro making his in-ring debut Live tomorrow on Dynamite! Check @AEWrestling for the full announcement tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2020

As announced by Tony Khan on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Miro (Rusev) will be in action on AEW Dynamite. This will be Miro's in-ring debut in AEW. However, at the time of writing, his opponent is unknown.