Tonight's AEW Dynamite looks like it will be another exciting show

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the fallout from Double or Nothing. How will the Inner Circle react to their loss in the Stadium Stampede match? We will also find out who will be the first AEW star to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. We should also see Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite for the first time tonight.

Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the TNT Championship

This Wednesday there will be a battle royal where the winner receives the first opportunity at the #TNTChampionship held by the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KcjuV0bS5X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 25, 2020

Double or Nothing saw the first-ever AEW TNT Champion crowned with Cody overcoming Lance Archer after a tough match. With Cody now the TNT Champion, he will find out who his first challenger will be on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

We're going to see a battle royal to determine the first challenger for the AEW TNT Championship. The winner will get a shot at the TNT Championship on the June 3rd episode of Dynamite.

The Inner Circle host a pep rally

It's the #InnerCircle pep rally this Wednesday on Dynamite!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c



Also, watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Vq8C8EzrvJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

The main event of AEW Double or Nothing saw The Inner Circle go to war against The Elite and Matt Hardy. With The Elite finally managing to coexist, it turned out to be a disappointing night for members of The Inner Circle as they were comprehensively defeated.

It looks like 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho wants to get his groups spirits up as we will see an Inner Circle pep rally on tonight's show. We don't yet know what to expect from the segment but it's definitely going to be an interesting watch.

Britt Baker provides an injury update at AEW Dynamite

We got an injury update during Double or Nothing on the status of Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D by #AEW ringside physician @DocSampson13.



Watch the Double or Nothing replay NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/OAFx7EGH1y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 25, 2020

Britt Baker picked up an injury on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which caused her to miss her Double or Nothing match against Kris Statlander, instead being replaced by Penelope Ford.

Advertisement

The doctor will be on AEW Dynamite tonight to give fans an update on her injury. Dr.Sampson informed fans that Baker could be out for six weeks to three months but we will get confirmation from Dr. Britt Baker herself tonight.