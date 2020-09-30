AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley in action, Big title match, Cody responds to Brodie Lee

AEW has a pretty stacked card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action against an opponent chosen by Eddie Kingston. Cody will also be back to respond to Mr. Brodie Lee's challenge. The AEW Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as FTR defend the titles against SCU.

Jon Moxley faces an opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully retained the title in his match against Eddie Kingston last week on Dynamite. Mox will be in action once again tonight as he faces an opponent of the Mad King's choosing. It will probably be one of the members of Kingston's faction i.e. Butcher, Blade, Pentagon, or Fenix, but who knows, there's always the chance Eddie Kingston has an ace up his sleeve.

Cody responds to Mr. Brodie Lee's challenge

.@CodyRhodes is back to answer TNT Champion @ThisBrodieLee's challenge on Dynamite this Wednesday. Something tells us this rivalry is only just beginning 👀 pic.twitter.com/SdyclCYmlW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 28, 2020

Cody returned to AEW last week and took out a number of members of The Dark Order. Mr. Brodie Lee was incensed by this and cut a scintillating promo backstage, challenging Cody to a dog collar match.

Cody will be on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and will respond to Brodie Lee's challenge. There's a good chance that this ends in chaos.

FTR defend the AEW Tag-Team Championships against SCU

Next week on Dynamite, @ScorpioSky & @FrankieKazarian of SCU step up to your AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood.



WATCH #AEWDynamite this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/jPMcQi7yyL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2020

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line tonight on AEW Dynamite against SCU. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian have proven that they are one of the best tag-teams in AEW. After all, they were the first AEW Tag-Team Champions.

Britt Baker returns

Britt Baker hasn't been seen in AEW since she lost the Tooth and Nail match to Big Swole at All Out. The doctor will make her return tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks faces Darby Allin

This Wednesday on Dynamite, the Relentless one @DarbyAllin takes on Team Taz member @starkmanjones in singles action.

WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/kK4GI7U6Po — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 28, 2020

The rivalry between Ricky Starks and Darby Allin has gone on for a while now and the duo will finally face off tonight on AEW Dynamite. Starks will have Team Taz behind him meaning that Allin will have to keep his eyes open in this one.

Chris Jericho will be in action against Isiah Kassidy

.@IsiahKassidy has some strong words to follow up on tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/ufdiUQWtWg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 29, 2020

The Inner Circle interrupted Matt Hardy and Private Party's moment in the ring last week on Dynamite. This led to Isiah Kassidy challenging Chris Jericho to match on tonight's show. Can the young star humiliate the experienced former AEW World Champion?