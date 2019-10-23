AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley faces PAC, Kenny Omega match announced (October 23rd, 2019)

PAC faces Jon Moxley in singles action tonight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite takes place from Pittsburgh, PA. We have two AEW World Tag-Team title tournament semi-finals tonight as well as a rematch from last week's AEW Dark as Kenny Omega takes on Joey Janela.

The big match tonight sees Jon Moxley going one-on-one with PAC. We also have The Young Bucks in actions against The Best Friends. All in all, it looks set to be another great episode.

The Best Friends vs The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks will be looking to make a statement on AEW Dynamite tonight

The Best Friends will have another chance to impress tonight when they face formidable opposition in the form of The Young Bucks. Both teams crashed out in the quarter-finals of the AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament and will be looking to make their mark in the tag-team division with a win.

Private Party vs Lucha Bros (AEW World Tag-Team title tournament semis)

Private Party face The Lucha Bros

The first AEW Tag-Team title tournament semi-final will see Private Party taking on the Lucha Bros - Pentagon Jr and Fenix. Private Party pulled off a huge upset in the quarter-finals when they beat The Young Bucks and will be looking to pull off another massive scalp.

However, beating the Lucha Bros is easier said than done - something Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy found out last week. Lucha Bros are one of the best tag-teams in the world right and Private Party will have to come up with something really special to beat them.

SCU vs The Dark Order (AEW World Tag-Team title tournament semis)

SCU will take on The Dark Order

The Dark Order have looked like a pretty formidable tag-team so far during their run in All Elite Wrestling. They will take on SCU tonight. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian will have a tough task ahead tonight in their quest to become the first AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

