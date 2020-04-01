AEW Dynamite Preview: Lance Archer debuts, Big updates on the TNT Championship

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place from an undisclosed location thanks to prevailing circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. We will see Lance Archer make his in-ring debut tonight and also learn more details about the TNT Championship tournament.

Lance Archer makes his in-ring debut

Lance Archer will make his in-ring debut tonight on Dynamite. We've already seen The Murderhawk at ringside as well as in a fantastic vignette produced by AEW which you can check out below:

We don't yet know who Archer's first opponent in AEW will benbut that man is in for a world of pain tonight.

More details on the TNT Championship tournament

A part of the bracket has been revealed

AEW is introducing the TNT Championship soon and we found out the first set of matches on this week's AEW Dark. Cody will take on Shawn Spears in Round 1 while Darby Allin will go one on one with Sammy Guevara.

Cody and Shawn Spears have a history together both in and out of AEW. In AEW, it started at Fyter Fest with the chairshot heard around the world. Cody later beat Spears in their singles match.

As for Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, Guevara was the one who put Allin on the shelf with a skateboard shot to the neck. Allin won their match at AEW Revolution and it will be great to see their rivalry continue in the TNT Championship tournament.

Cody and Darby Allin take on Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara

Cody and Darby Allin will join forces

All four men already announced to the TNT Championship tournament will be in action tonight. Cody and Darby Allin will team up tonight to face Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears. The question going in will be whether the heels can work together well enough to take the fight to Cody and Darby.

Kenny Omega faces Trent in singles action

Can Trent take the fight to Kenny Omega?

One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Kenny Omega, will be in singles action tonight against Trent of the Best Friends. Omega will be the favorite going in but you can't count Trent out. Trent is a seasoned competitor and has honed his craft all over the world from WWE to New Japan Pro Wrestling and now AEW.