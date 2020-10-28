AEW Dynamite Preview: Lumberjack match, Inner Circle town hall, Tournament semis

Another week, another big episode of AEW Dynamite. We have two title matches on tonight as well as two semi-finals from the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Orange Cassidy will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship in a Lumberjack Match. We have the new NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb defending the title for the first time. Moving on to the World Title Eliminator Tournament, the first semi will see Kenny Omega take on Penta El Zero M. In the second semi-final, Hangman Page will take on Wardlow.

We also have the Inner Circle town hall which will decide the future of the faction and whether MJF will be allowed to become a member. The card looks stacked and it should be an exciting show.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-finals

The #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continues tomorrow with the semi-final matches taking place as @RealWardlow takes on @theAdamPage.



Who will advance to the finals?

WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/66bZJfnB6N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2020

We have two big semi-finals tonight for the World Title Eliminator Tournament. First up, we have Kenny Omega facing Penta El Zero M. Fenix was originally slated to be in this match after beating Penta last week on Dynamite but was pulled from the semi because of an injury he suffered last week.

The second semi-final will see Hangman Page taking on Wardlow. Wardlow was impressive in the last round after beating Jungle Boy. Hangman Page beat veteran Colt Cabana to earn his spot in the semis.

Lumberjack match for the TNT Championship

Will @orangecassidy be able to get it done this time around? Tune in tomorrow night at 8/7c to find out pic.twitter.com/SCTWPFA8Da — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 27, 2020

Cody and Orange Cassidy face off once again on tonight's AEW Dynamite with the TNT Championship on the line. With The Dark Order having threatened to interfere in this match, it will be a lumberjack match with AEW stars surrounding the ring.

Serenda Deeb defends the NWA Women's Championship

Congratulations to the new @nwa Women’s World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She’ll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible! pic.twitter.com/4a4DT6uQsO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2020

Serena Deeb beat Thunder Rosa to win the NWA Women's Championship at this week's UWN PrimeTime Live PPV. Deeb's first title defense will come on AEW Dynamite against Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch competed against Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark this week and despite losing, showed that she has a ton of potential.

Inner Circle Town Hall

This Wednesday on Dynamite, The Inner Circle will hold a Town Hall Meeting to get a general consensus on if MJF should join their ranks.



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/0TRz5MDYas — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2020

The Inner Circle town hall will take place tonight to see if MJF will be allowed to join the faction. Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF and Chris Jericho's Le Dinner Debonaire.

Will MJF join The Inner Circle? We will find out later tonight.