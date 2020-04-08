AEW Dynamite Preview: TNT Championship tournament begins, Brodie Lee in action

The TNT Championship tournament begins tonight with Cody facing Shawn Spears.

Kenny Omega will team up with Michael Nakazawa to face Best Friends.

The TNT Championship tournament begins tonight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the beginning of the TNT Championship tournament. We will also see the leader of the Dark Order, Brodie Lee, in singles action. We also have women's division action with Hikaru Shida taking on Dr. Britt Baker.

Not to be left out, there's also tag team action as Michael Nakazawa teams up with Kenny Omega to take on Best Friends.

Cody faces Shawn Spears in the quarter-finals of the TNT Championship tournament

Cody will take on Shawn Spears

The TNT Championship tournament starts on tonight's episode of Dynamite and the first match will see Cody face Shawn Spears. Spears and Cody have no love lost between them, and Cody will still remember the vicious chair shot he ate from Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest eight months ago. Cody went on to beat Shawn Spears at the All Out PPV.

However, Cody ended up on the losing side of the tag match on last week's Dynamite before getting laid out by his own tag-team partner Darby Allin. Will this play into Cody's mentality heading into this match?

'The Exalted One' will be in action

Brodie Lee

The leader of the Dark Order will be in singles action tonight. Last week's Dynamite saw another backstage vignette featuring Brodie Lee and the Dark Order members, where Lee berated them once again. Lee then came down to the ring after seeing 8 and 9 losing their tag team match. He then laid out 8 for the transgression of being pinned.

Lee will be looking to send a message to both his followers and his foes tonight when he enters the ring.

Hikaru Shida faces Dr. Britt Baker in singles action

Hikaru Shida

Advertisement

Hikaru Shida is currently ranked #1 on the AEW women's rankings while Baker has slipped down to #4. Since turning heel, Baker has mostly cut promos and in tonight's match, she will be looking to beat Shida and rise to the top of the AEW women's rankings.

The winner of this one could very well be the next to get a shot at Nyla Rose's AEW Women's Championship.

Kenny Omega teams up with Michael Nakazawa to take on Best Friends

A massive tag team match

Kenny Omega and Trent took each other to the limit on last week's episode of Dynamite. Their match almost ended in a time limit draw, only for Omega to pull out the win at the last minute.

Omega will be back with Michael Nakazawa this week as the duo take on Trent and Chuckie T in tag team action. I'm expecting Best Friends to win this one. Trent and Chuckie T have done well as a tag team in 2020 and beating Omega and Nakazawa will be a big scalp for them.