AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE Star challenges Jon Moxley in massive title match, TNT Championship tournament continues

Former WWE star challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Dr. Britt Baker was in action, Sammy Guevara faced Suge D.

Moxley and Hager

Another week, another high stakes episode of AEW Dynamite. This week's show saw the TNT Championship tournament continue as Lance Archer faced Colt Cabana. Dr. Britt Baker was in action once again following her nasty injury last week. We also saw Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle taking on Suge D in singles action.

The main event saw Jake Hager challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in an empty arena match. Both men proved how tough they are and left it all out there in the ring.

Lance Archer vs Colt Cabana (TNT Championship tournament quarter-final)

The size difference between Archer and Cabana was apparent throughout this match. Archer hit Cabana with a right hand as soon as the match began, and it was all Lance Archer going forward. Archer was all over Cabana until we cut to the first ad break, with the big man showing us he not only had power but was also deceptively agile.

After we came back from the ad break, Cabana finally found himself an opening. He threw whatever he had at Lance Archer but the camera caught the big man just smiling. Archer didn't waste too much time after this, hitting Colt Cabana with the Blackout to win the match.

Lance Archer def. Colt Cabana

We got a promo from Britt Baker next. Baker had faced Hikaru Shida in last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. During that match, a strike from Shida had left blood pouring out of her nose.

Baker was back on Dynamite tonight told us the rules of being a role model in a promo video. The first rule, according to her, was to 'always fight fair'. Baker also added that it had been harder for her last week without her 'beloved fans' in attendance.

1 / 4 NEXT