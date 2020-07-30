We got another great episode of AEW Dynamite this week. The show had two title matches and neither disappointed. We also had the 10-man tag-team match pitting every member of the Inner Circle against Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the debut of former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder.

Best Friends and friends vsThe Inner Circle opens AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with every member of the Inner Circle taking on Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager started the match off. Cassidy dodged Hager's clothesline and hit back with his patented slow shin kicks. Hager laughed them off and went for a bear hug. Cassidy took his hands out of his pockets and struck Hager across the head.

Both teams came into the ring after this as things completely broke down. The Inner Circle were sent scrambling out of the ring and we saw Trent, Chuckie T, and Jungle Boy dive over the ropes. They were followed by Luchsaurus.

The Inner Circle managed to isolate Trent in their corner. They traded tags as they came in and took turns to beat him down. Trent finally broke out of the corner and managed to tag in Luchasaurus.

Lucasaurus cleaned house. He sent Guevara inside out with a clothesline before taking out Ortiz and Santana. His mask almost fell off as he brawled with Jake Hager but Orange Cassidy came in at the right time to make the save.

The finish saw Sammy Guevara and Luchasaurus in the ring. Matt Hardy's music hit and this distracted Sammy Guevara who was on the top rope. Matt Hardy pushed him off the top rope. Luchasaurus then hit Guevara with a roundhouse kick and pinned him.

AEW Results: Best friends and friends def. The Inner Circle

AEW Grade: A

Best Friends and friends kicked off AEW Dynamite with a big win.