The go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before Full Gear didn't disappoint. The fantastic main event saw Gunn Club make their Dynamite debut as they tagged with Cody to take on members of The Dark Order. We also had MJF and Wardlow teaming up to take on Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. We also saw former WWE Superstar Miro wrestle his first singles match on AEW Dynamite.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

MJF and Wardlow vs Ortiz and Sammy Guevara opened AEW Dynamite

MJF and Ortiz started the match off, or at least that's what it looked like until MJF tagged Wardlow instead. The Inner Circle members put in a fantastic performance, dominating the early stages of the match.

Sammy Guevara tagged in and cleared house, taking out both MJF and Wardlow before hitting dives out to both men on either side of the ring. Ortiz and Sammy Guevara continued to dominate the match until Wardlow hit a double powerbomb with Ortiz and Sammy Guevara perched on the corner with MJF In a suplex position.

Guevara got taken out by Matt Hardy who was at ringside. After Guevara took Wardlow out with a dive at ringside, a masked man in the crowd tossed a chair at Sammy Guevara's face.

MJF capitalized on this and isolated Ortiz in the middle of the ring. He locked in the Salt of the Earth, forcing Ortiz to tap out.

MJF and Wardlow def. Ortiz and Sammy Guevara

Grade: B-

On his way back up the ramp, MJF attacked Chris Jericho who was on commentary before being separated by Jake Hager and Santana.

You heard @KennyOmegamanX, who do you guys on Saturday at #FullGear? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dq8fflSFr9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Kenny Omega is set to face his former tag team partner Hangman Page at Full Gear to determine the next #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Omega had a message ahead of their match at Full Gear: