AEW Dynamite will feature WCW Themed Event in January 2020

Maybe not back in black but close

It probably was going to happen sooner than later, but it looks like WCW has started to actually resurect in AEW. All Elite Wrestling has now announced that the AEW Dynamite episode on January 15, 2020 will be Bash at the Beach.

The #AEWDynamite scheduled for Wednesday, January 15th in Miami, Florida has gotten just a little bit bigger now as the event will be Officially Titled: BASH AT THE BEACH



Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, November 22nd at Noon ET for AEW’s #BashAtTheBeach.https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SWvFt3b61T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 18, 2019

Months ago, it was reported that Cody Rhodes had actually filed for WCW trademarks that consisted of "Bash At The Beach," "Battlebowl," and "Bunkhouse Stampede.". He commented on the situation at the time saying that most weren't meant for AEW and that he was just trying to buy some of his father's creations back.

I’d turn off the google alerts on trademarks. They’re personal and most aren’t intended for AEW. I’ve filed/claimed over 50 the last few months. I’m just trying to get some of Dad’s cattle back. That’s the story. https://t.co/NvzNgJnOGw — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 20, 2019

Most wrestling fans will remember that Bash at the Beach was probably one of WCW's biggest Pay Per Views and was also the PPV that had the greatest heel turn in all of history and was the birthplace of one of the most famous wrestling stables of all time in 1996.

In a sense, this move also showcases that the spirit of WCW lives in the Rhodes family and they're certainly making their presence felt in AEW. The company is thriving on elements of wrestling nostalgia without letting it overshadow the promotion.

Is this a good move on AEW's part? In 2020, wrestling fans will soon find out.