AEW Dynamite will feature WCW Themed Event in January 2020
It probably was going to happen sooner than later, but it looks like WCW has started to actually resurect in AEW. All Elite Wrestling has now announced that the AEW Dynamite episode on January 15, 2020 will be Bash at the Beach.
Months ago, it was reported that Cody Rhodes had actually filed for WCW trademarks that consisted of "Bash At The Beach," "Battlebowl," and "Bunkhouse Stampede.". He commented on the situation at the time saying that most weren't meant for AEW and that he was just trying to buy some of his father's creations back.
Most wrestling fans will remember that Bash at the Beach was probably one of WCW's biggest Pay Per Views and was also the PPV that had the greatest heel turn in all of history and was the birthplace of one of the most famous wrestling stables of all time in 1996.
In a sense, this move also showcases that the spirit of WCW lives in the Rhodes family and they're certainly making their presence felt in AEW. The company is thriving on elements of wrestling nostalgia without letting it overshadow the promotion.
Is this a good move on AEW's part? In 2020, wrestling fans will soon find out.