AEW employee explains why WrestleMania 36 will not be cancelled

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently talked about the possibility of WrestleMania 36 being cancelled, on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast.

Ross thinks that The Show of Shows will not be cancelled, and added that it would be nothing short of a shocker if the event ends up getting nixed. Ross added that a show of the stature of WrestleMania is a huge financial investment, and will lead to major losses if it doesn't go as planned.

Ross also touched upon the fact that a string of indie promotions rely on WrestleMania week, and hold events in the same area where The Show of Shows takes place. The cancellation of WrestleMania will result in these small promotions suffering financial losses.

I don't think it'll [be cancelled]. It would be a shocker, it would be a huge loss for not only the WWE financially but also for fans that are planning on going and making it a part of an annual excursion or there first WrestleMania ever.

WrestleMania is a major event and that's an understatement obviously, but it's a major event from the standpoint that many other companies use WrestleMania as a source of creating new revenue. It could be detrimental to a lot of companies, but knowing the wrestling mantra as I do, I don't think it's going to be cancelled.

The first WrestleMania took place at Madison Square Garden, NYC, in 1985. Ever since then, The Grandest Stage Of Them All has been held by WWE on an annual basis, without a break.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced several major organizations to cancel their events. WrestleMania will be emanating from the Raymond James Stadium as per the original schedule, but there is a chance that things take a turn for the worse and WWE is forced to cancel or postpone the annual extravaganza.