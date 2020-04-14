AEW employee reveals what he told Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 36

The AEW employee had to tell Vince McMahon something important after The Show of Shows

This year's WrestleMania show was unlike any other

Vince McMahon

This year's The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 36, had a unique feel, unlike any other WrestleMania. The WWE show was held behind closed doors with no audience to perform in front of due to the coronavirus pandemic, while there were matches that happened away from the ring

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about WrestleMania 36 and praised the show, calling it an 'artistic miracle' due to the circumstances under which WWE had to operate in. He said he sent a text message to Vince McMahon after the show and congratulated him, during an appearance on 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast.

"We don’t communicate regularly, [and] when we do it’s normally by text, but I have great respect for Vince McMahon. For 25 years, he gave me a lot of money to do my job, and some days are better than others, I’ll just say that. But all it was was a microcosm of life: some days are simply better than others."

I texted [Vince] my congratulations on the success of WrestleMania, because I thought it was by and large an artistic miracle that they were able to do what they did in the environment that they were operating in." (H/T AIPT Comics)

Ross revealed that he has great respect for the WWE Chairman and that he occasionally texts his former boss. The former WWE commentator was part of Vince McMahon's company for more than two decades, a working relationship that began way back in 1993. He formed one of the best commentary teams with Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

WrestleMania 36 had a few high-profile matches, which included the first-ever Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, which had a great cinematic feel to it. The Undertaker won that match.

We also saw the first-ever Firefly Fun House match, featuring Bray Wyatt and John Cena, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

Edge made his long-awaited return to singles action when he faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. The Universal Championship and WWE Championship changed hands as Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. Charlotte Flair, surprisingly, won the NXT Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 36 forced WWE to do things differently, including making the show a two-day event, and by and large, it succeeded in what it was trying to achieve.