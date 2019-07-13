AEW Fight for the Fallen (13th July 2019): Start Time (US, UK, India), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more

AEW: Fight for the Fallen promises to be quite the show

AEW: Fight for the Fallen is the third show of All Elite Wrestling set to take place under their brand. Ever since the company was founded at the beginning of the year, AEW has managed to shake up the entire wrestling scene and they have left quite the impact.

Now, ahead of their third event, AEW is gearing up to build towards their biggest event of the year announced so far -- All Out.

For this card at Fight for the Fallen, the card has shaped up to be quite interesting with several big matches as well as a Live Mic. by Chris Jericho where he is slated to make an 'unbelievable' announcement.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes will be facing the Young Bucks in a match which is likely to be the main event of the card. Either this match could see the retirement of Dustin Rhodes, or set up his future role in the company. It is also likely to see Shawn Spears in some role.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley might have a role to play in Kenny Omega's match against CIMA as they are on a collision course for All Out.

Fight for the Fallen Prediction and Match Card

AEW: Fight for the Fallen - Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks

#9 Dr Britt Baker & Riho vs Bea Priestley & Shoko Nakajima - Prediction: Britt Baker and Riho

#8 The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Jack Evans & Angelico - Prediction: The Dark Order

#7 Sonny Kiss vs. The Librarian Peter Avalon - Prediction: Sonny Kiss

#6 SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky w/ Christopher Daniels) vs The Lucha Brothers - Prediction: The Lucha Brothers

#5 Darby Allin & Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears - Prediction: MJF & Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

#4 Brandi Rhodes vs Allie - Prediction: Allie

#3 Adam 'Hangman' Page vs Kip Sabian - Prediction: Adam 'Hangman' Page

#2 Kenny Omega vs CIMA - Prediction: Kenny Omega

#1 Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks - Prediction: Cody and Dustin Rhodes

AEW Fight for the Fallen location, date and start time

Venue: Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America.

Day and Date: Saturday, 13th July (US). Sunday 14th July (UK and India).

Start Time

Main show - 8:30 PM (US Time - EST), 5:30 PM (PST), 1:30 AM (UK Time), 6:00 AM (IST)

Pre-show (The Buy-In) - 7:30 PM (US Time - EST), 4:30 PM (PST), 12:30 AM (UK Time), 5:00 AM (IST)

Where to watch AEW: Fight for the Fallen (US & UK)?

AEW Fight for the Fallen can be watched live and free in the United States on Bleacher Report Live for the main show. In the United Kingdom, Fight for the Fallen is available on Fite TV for the main show.

The pre-show aka The Buy-In for Fight for the Fallen can also be seen on the AEW official YouTube channel or Bleacher Report Live.

How, when and where to watch AEW Fight for the Fallen (India)?

AEW Fight for the Fallen can be watched live in India on Fite TV for the main show as well as the pre-show. The pre-show for Fight for the Fallen is also available on AEW's official YouTube channel.