AEW Fight for the Fallen 2019: 5 Mistakes made at the show

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 381 // 16 Jul 2019, 05:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW is still working out some kinks as they prep for their TV debut this fall.

For the most part, All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen was a pretty straight-forward wrestling show. It started with the match between Sonny Kiss and Peter Avalon and ended with a check being presented to the VAAC (Victims Assistance Advisory Council) by the members of AEW and Jaguars' owner Shad Khan.

Some of the matches had the expected outcomes - the Lucha Brothers beat SCU and Adam Page topped Kip Sabian. Consistency is a good thing to have in wrestling as it can be relied upon, but too much of the same thing can sometimes water things down.

While most of the matches delivered in one way or another, there were a few things that appeared in too many of the matches on the card. AEW has already set itself apart from how WWE does business, but they still need to fine tune both the in-ring product and how to use varied booking tactics.

There were no matches that stood out for being bad, but there were some things that AEW could have done much better at Fight for the Fallen. Here are five mistakes made by AEW at its last show before All Out.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Inconsistent commentary during Page/Sabian match

C'mon, JR. You know that spitting is bad regardless of who it comes from.

This "mistake" is more of a nitpick from me. One of the things that can really help or hurt a match is the commentary. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves always arguing takes away from SmackDown matches while the same can be said between Graves and Renee Young during RAW. That's more of Graves being an arrogant heel commentator.

Since Jim Ross is a legend of the sport, he gets more slack than some of the newer commentators like Alex Marvez. Of the three commentators for AEW, Excalibur is far and away the best. Ross is still a legend, but he was a huge ally of Stone Cold Steve Austin, otherwise known as the biggest anti-hero in the sport.

During the match between Page and Sabian, there was a point where Page spit on Sabian. He initiated an act that is usually seen as a huge sign of disrespect. None of the commentators made a big deal of it.

Advertisement

But a few minutes later, once Sabian had the upper hand, he returned the favor by spitting back onto Page. Right after he did so, Ross called the act "unsavory". Was it not the same when Page did it, or is it not so because he is the handpicked golden boy?

All I am saying is that neither man was clearly the face or the heel, but they both did the same gross thing.

Only one man got some what blasted for it on commentary. Be consistent when you call the match, especially if you aren't ascribing to the heel/face commentator dynamic.

1 / 5 NEXT