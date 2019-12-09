AEW files a trademark for a tagline that is similar to ECW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE

Nostalgia

In another interesting round of trademark filing, AEW wants to own what they've been saying all along: AEW is a revolution. Fightful reports that AEW has filed a trademark for the tagline "Join The Revolution", but it was also used by ECW in the 90s.

It should be noted that the original TNT trailer for AEW Dynamite referenced the word "Revolution" several times in the trailer.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cody Rhodes had said that the original name that he wanted for the show was Revolution. He said, (H/T 411 Mania)

"We tested other names. My favorite of the other names was Revolution, because they kept using the trailer where I was saying revolution. So it was a selfish choice and I knew it was a selfish choice. And Matt Jackson, who I love dearly, just kept saying ‘I hate it. I hate it’

For those unaware, ECW also used the tagline in the 1990s, a time when ECW was the alternative to WWE.

ECW...AEW?

It's unclear whether WWE owns this tag line as a result of their acquisition of ECW. At the moment, it looks like AEW will be using this tag line in the weeks to come.