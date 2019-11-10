AEW Full Gear: 4 botches and mistakes you probably missed

There were some shocking botches at Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presented their first pay-per-view following their move to a weekly timeslot last night in Baltimore, Maryland and AEW Full Gear definitely delivered. It was a night of shocks and surprises as Chris Jericho, SCU, and Riho all managed to retain their respective Championships.

The biggest surprises came when Christopher Daniels made his return as part of the triple threat match for the Tag Team Championships, before MJF then chose the perfect moment to turn on Cody.

The American Nightmare was just moments away from winning the World Championship, but Friedman threw in the towel for Cody before later low-blowing him and walking away. The show was then main evented by the unsanctioned match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley which was every bit as brutal as advertised.

Even though it was another night of AEW entertainment that definitely delivered, there were several botches and mistakes throughout the night and here are a few:

#4. Santana should have moved out of the way

It was a rough night for Santana

The tag team match between Proud and Powerful and The Young Bucks kicked off last night's show as the two teams hoped to finally end what had been weeks of issues between them. Both of these teams came up short in their hunt to become the first AEW Tag Team Champions and it seemed that they wanted to make up for it against each other.

The Young Bucks looked like the early favorites, but in the end, it was Santana and Otis who came out on top, but in the build-up to the finisher, Matt Jackson went into the ring post, but Santana didn't move out of the way quick enough. Earlier in the night, Santana actually dropped his flag on the way to the ring, he stopped, panicked and then picked it back up.

