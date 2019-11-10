Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

She wasn't over the moon about it

When Jon Moxley took on Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear, no one expected that the match would go the distance in terms of brutality and sheer blood and guts that were spilled across the squared circle and around the arena. On the other hand, not everyone was happy with what they witnessed. Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Young made her feelings known on Twitter.

AEW made it clear that they would not be responsible for the events of this match. The lights turned out across the arena and both men did not hold back. The animosity between the two felt real and the audience in attendance and around the world saw barbed wire bats and brooms, glass shards, barbed wire floors, tables and even mouse traps.

The match itself was a throwback to the old days of ECW where anything went and it was possibly the most destructive main event in a long time for a major pro wrestling company. This match was up there with some of the best of all time in terms of brutality and sheer stomach churning violence.

Moxley lived up to his tagline of unsanctioned violence and Kenny Omega showed another side of himself few thought he was capable of. Omega is the Best Bout Machine, but rarely have people seen him put himself in a situation where weapons were used constantly. Perhaps, the best spot of the match was Moxley crawling through glass to get to the ropes.

Jon Moxley inspiring millions by crawling through broken glass to reach the rope. #AEWFullGear #ChariotsOfFire pic.twitter.com/SelcBcdmy4 — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) November 10, 2019

While some were certainly in awe of what they witnessed, not everyone was happy with what transpired. Renee Young's series of Tweets showcased concern and her dissatisfaction with Jon Moxley's violent match.

Wtf. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

Anyways i hear Christmas Movies are a great palette cleanser. (Help!) — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

From the looks of it, Renee Young is very supportive of her husband, but does not care for a match of this nature. Jon Moxley will have some explaining to do when he gets home. But in all seriousness, her reaction is understandable and no one wants to see a loved one put their body through punishment like this.

