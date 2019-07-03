AEW Fyter Fest 2019: Ranking every match from the PPV

Fyter Fest had some great highs

We are two days removed from All Elite Wrestling's second-ever show, and while it wasn't to the level of Double or Nothing, the company has proven capable of putting on some very diverse and entertaining shows.

This show allowed us to see more of the companies future stars like MJF, Joey Janela, Hangman Page and so many more. If this is any indication, the company seems to be in good hands going forward.

While this card did have some big highs (the coming out party for Darby Allin and Private Party), they also had their lows (The Librarian gimmick, Jebailey vs. Nakazawa and that chair shot).

We don't expect AEW to be perfect just yet, as they're still quite new on the block, but regardless, today we are going to take a look back on Fyter Fest and analyse every match from All Elite Wrestling's second offering from worst to best.

#9 Allie vs Leva Bates

The women's division is building to become a huge strength for AEW

Result: Allie def. Leva Bates

While both women in this match are incredibly talented in different ways, The Librarian gimmick just isn't working, and it certainly hurt this match quite a lot unfortunately.

In terms of the in-ring work, there wasn't anything quite that bad, but with Peter Avalon at ringside, we knew the Librarian gimmick was going to be played up, and it's just not working unfortunately.

While we do have it last on this list, we have to give credit where it's due. The company did a great job of building Allie heading into her match with Brandi Rhodes, and that now becomes a very interesting match.

The women's division is building to become a huge strength for AEW, and Allie will be key for that going forward, but hopefully we see less of The Librarian, because we just don't see it working.

