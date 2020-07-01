AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Preview: 3 Title matches, Cody vs Jake Hager

The first night of AEW Fyter Fest will see 3 titles on the line. Cody puts the TNT Championship on the line against Jake Hager of The Inner Circle. We also have AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida in action as she defends her title against Penelope Ford.

Best Friends will be looking to win their first tag-titles together as a team when they take on AEW Tag-Team Champions Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page. We also have MJF and Wardlow teaming up to face Luchasaurus and MJF at Fyter Fest.

Cody has been on a roll since winning the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing. He has successfully defended the title a number of times since winning it in the final of the Championship tournament, but his match against Jake Hager at Fyter Fest could prove to be his toughest test so far.

For one thing, with Hager in action, other members of The Inner Circle most likely won't be far behind and there's a decent chance at least one of them will get involved in some way.

Cody has also been showing slight heelish tendencies in recent weeks and we'll have to keep an eye out to see if it continues at Fyter Fest.

Penelope Ford challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida overcame Nyla Rose to leave Double or Nothing to leave the pay-per-view with the AEW Women's Championship. The match was one of the best matches on the card that night and Shida seems to be at the top of her game right now.

Shida defends the title at Fyter Fest against number one contender Penelope Ford, who herself has impressed recently. I don't see Shida's title run ending this soon, so I expect her to retain the title.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page put the tag titles on the line against Best Friends

Best Friends earned a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Fyter Fest and will do their best to make sure this opporunity can be siezed. The duo have wrestled 144 matches as a team and are yet to hold a title.

The duo have won 9 of their last 10 matches and are on a 8 match winning streak and will no doubt be confident heading in, even though they know they have a stiff test ahead of them.

MJF and Wardlow take on Jurassic Express at Fyter Fest

Wardlow and Luchasaurus faced each other in a lumberjack match last week on Dynamite. Wardow ended up winning the match and it's led to a tag team match at Fyter Fest.

MJF and Wardlow team up to take on Jungle Boy and - the big man himself - Luchasaurus. Marko Stunt, who has attacked by Wardlow a number of times in recent months, will be at ringside for this one.