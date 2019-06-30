AEW Fyter Fest Results (29th June 2019): Winners, Grades, Highlights, Reaction, Video Highlights & Analysis

Jon Moxley made his AEW in-ring debut tonight

In June 29th, 2019, All Elite Wrestling hosted their second official show since their inauguration on the 1st of January, as the promotion was all set for the first edition of Fyter Fest.

Following the success of AEW's first ever show, Double or Nothing, it was time for The Elite to once again make all the noise in the world of Professional Wrestling, as the promotion partnered up with CEO Gaming for the show.

This was also the second year in a row Kenny Omega teamed up with the gaming company for a major wrestling show.

That being said, here are the results from tonight's AEW: Fyter Fest show.

AEW Fyter Fest Pre-Show Results:

Best Friends vs SCU vs Private Party

This match had a lot at stake, as the winners of the contest would earn themselves a first-round shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament at All Out. The match started off with Best Friends dominating, with Chuck Taylor notably stealing the show in the early stages.

However, it was the Private Party who got the first near fall of the match with Marq Queen hitting a Shooting Star Press. SCU also had their moments in the match, so much so, that Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian also got several "SCU" chants from the audience.

Regardless, it was the Best Friends who eventually took advantage of the situation, as Queen and SCU were all knocked outside of the ring and Chuckie T and Trent hit the Strong Zero to secure their second win in AEW.

Following the conclusion of the match, the lights went off and the Dark Order surrounded the ring but the lights went off once again and they were all gone.

Results: Best Friends def. SCU and Private Party

Allie vs Leva Bates

Leva Bates' was initially advertised for a match aagainst Kylie Rae, however, for her debut match Bates instead found herself facing off against another debuting star in the form of Allie. Bates and Peter Avalon continued their dual librarian shtick, as the two kept shushing the audience.

The two women started off in a relatively slow pace with Avalon trying to help Bates win but all he did was cause distractions. Avalon also threw a book into the ring as a foreign object, Allie caught it instead and threw it to Bates, who was then caught with a superkick as it allowed Allie to pick up the win.

Results: Allie def. Leva Bates

